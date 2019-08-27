Wpx Energy (WPX) Shares Declined While Encompass Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Decreased Holding

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 126,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 10,004 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 136,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 37.43M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is coming to an end; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, down from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.25 lastly. It is down 45.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset Inc has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 20,618 shares. State Street holds 12.83M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Private Advisor Lc reported 0% stake. Hartford Fin Management owns 0.03% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 6,800 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Shelton Capital Mngmt invested 0.11% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp reported 4.13 million shares. Highbridge Limited holds 92,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited owns 179,493 shares. Moore Capital Lp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 854,437 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares to 611,344 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). United Services Automobile Association reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Garnet Equity Capital Inc reported 200,000 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 0.09% or 29,415 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd Llc holds 505,704 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 38,188 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 251,895 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Novare Capital Ltd Company owns 36,600 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gabelli And Inv Advisers accumulated 115,229 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Montgomery Management owns 206,985 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 13,592 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,954 shares.