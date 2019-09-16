Wpx Energy (WPX) Shares Declined While Beaconlight Capital Upped Its Stake; Pinnacle Financial Partners Holding in Deere & Co (DE) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 4,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 6,478 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 10,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.42. About 624,614 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 157.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 977,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.38 million, up from 618,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 15.07% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 10.18 million shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.03 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) has 1,700 shares. Field And Main Bank & Trust reported 200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of invested in 45,038 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 3 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,179 shares. First National Com holds 3,249 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.26% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Marco Inv Limited Liability holds 2,004 shares. Hilltop Incorporated accumulated 2,362 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Bancorp Sioux Falls has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Duncker Streett & Company Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,125 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.2% or 2,350 shares. Td Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Stillwater Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 15,324 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 1,978 shares to 21,772 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Adage Prns Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9.11M shares. 40,888 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited. Key Grp Hldgs (Cayman) Limited has 9.45 million shares for 9.15% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 23,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bluestein R H Com has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Barclays Public Limited Com has 147,602 shares. The Michigan-based Connable Office Inc has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 70,770 shares. Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt LP holds 2.22 million shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia owns 26,000 shares. Asset Management invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Verition Fund Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).