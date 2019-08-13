Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Holding as Shares Declined; Clean Yield Group Raised Its Position in General Mls Com (GIS) by $808,605

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in General Mls Inc Com (GIS) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 15,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 126,896 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, up from 111,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in General Mls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 1.03M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 58.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 520,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 369,861 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 890,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 2.51M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 69,259 shares to 149,339 shares, valued at $40.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 32,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust stated it has 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cleararc Inc owns 10,149 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Company Tn has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Retirement Systems Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2.39 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36.77 million shares. Advisory Incorporated reported 5.74M shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 81,658 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Earnest Ltd Co has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Key Grp Hldg (Cayman) Limited has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Veritable LP holds 0% or 13,503 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Limited Liability Co reported 4,976 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 3.89% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). North Star Invest Corp holds 0.21% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 34,582 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,082 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 1,580 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,484 shares. 4,642 are held by B Riley Wealth Management. Acg Wealth reported 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.44% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Natl Pension has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited reported 1,032 shares stake. Nbt Financial Bank N A has invested 0.2% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,543 shares. Stellar Cap Management Ltd Co owns 13,400 shares.

