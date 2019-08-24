Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder State Street Lowered Its Stake by $3.44 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pl Capital Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by $4.20 Million

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 83,736 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 264,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 12.83M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.16M, down from 13.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 7.94M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) CEO Brad Kessel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FFBC,APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 357,331 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 200,795 shares. 2,418 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 241,896 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Brandywine Glob Mgmt holds 0% or 5,411 shares. Pl Advsrs Lc holds 1.83 million shares. Stieven Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.91% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 232,420 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). California Employees Retirement reported 61,044 shares stake. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated holds 227,560 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (NYSE:ALEX) by 49,804 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $55.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Bancshares Inc by 19,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).