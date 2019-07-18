Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $61.68 Billion as Market Valuation Rose; As The Southern Company (SO) Market Value Rose, Welch Group Upped Its Position

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in The Southern Company (SO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 587,450 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36M, up from 577,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in The Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 187,281 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 4.70 million shares as the company's stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.18M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.62B, up from 7.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 516,458 shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 41,853 shares to 49,136 shares, valued at $13.88B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd Com by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,560 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 12,500 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 10.54M shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has 528,661 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 22,666 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability owns 5,345 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 628,044 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 714 shares. Tctc has 308,589 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 583,128 shares. Assets Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0.1% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Financial Bank Of America De reported 2.92M shares. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.41% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cooperman Leon G has invested 3.15% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV) by 65,922 shares to 3,284 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Cp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 44,466 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Private Asset Management Incorporated holds 75,584 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. 8,021 are owned by Donaldson Management Ltd Liability. Jnba Financial Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,081 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Norinchukin National Bank The invested in 250,752 shares. Profund Ltd Llc owns 70,714 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Com Ny owns 8,108 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. St Johns Invest Company Ltd Llc stated it has 10,378 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 51.52 million shares. Cortland Advisers Lc invested in 2.38% or 1.07 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 11,140 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Toth Fin Advisory Corp stated it has 1,052 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Montag A Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 447,247 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63M. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by Clark Henry A III.

