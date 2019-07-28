Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Cut Its Position; Stralem & Co Decreased Its Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Co (ALXN) by $493,425 as Market Value Rose

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (ALXN) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 47,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 3.41 million shares traded or 124.73% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 47.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 36,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,454 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 76,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 7.70 million shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,338 shares to 34,476 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 43,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.22M for 25.08 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 19,000 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher owns 1.03 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 692,408 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 500 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Leavell Inv invested in 10,833 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Qs Investors Limited Com holds 37,440 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.14% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 77,430 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cambridge Invest Rech Incorporated stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 36 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Llc holds 2.56% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 785,000 shares. Amer Assets Invest Management Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 55,000 shares. Donald Smith Communications Inc has invested 0.2% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

