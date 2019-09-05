Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Increased Holding; Calix (CALX) Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Holding

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 217.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 110,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 160,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 50,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 126,045 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 8.85 million shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Calix Broadband Performance Testing Service Accelerates WesTel Systems Toward CAF Compliance – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Calix Inc (CALX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Needmore? It is Covered, Just Like Everyone from Earth to Muleshoe Thanks to Five Area Telephone and their Ultimate Wi-Fi Launch – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Get Your Geek on! Broadband Forum is Back by Popular Demand for a Third Annual Seminar to Challenge and Inspire Attendees at ConneXions 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “To 10G and Beyond! Calix everyPON Strategy Delivers the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Solutions for Advanced Subscriber Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland holds 216,800 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Ameritas Invest Inc invested in 0% or 3,092 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 11,750 shares. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company owns 53,727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 4.95% or 1.70 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 47,030 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 1,525 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 534,641 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1.04M shares stake. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 74,597 shares. Regions has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 172,472 shares to 38,919 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urban Edge Pptys by 34,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,007 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 268,360 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Lc holds 5,000 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 348,985 shares. Jane Street Lc accumulated 38,077 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 547,660 shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment Management owns 1.19% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 586,685 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc stated it has 84,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 348,477 shares. 353,650 were accumulated by Sirios Cap Mngmt L P. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 211,560 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 401,936 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nwq Management Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 2.35M shares. Capital Management Ny stated it has 0.56% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 250 shares stake.