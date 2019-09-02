Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Jvl Advisors Has Lifted Position; National Healthcare (NHC) Market Valuation Rose While Acadian Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Healthcare Corp (NHC) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 6,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.63% . The institutional investor held 333,693 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32M, down from 340,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 28,927 shares traded. National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) has risen 24.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 23/04/2018 – DJ National HealthCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHC); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 48C, EST 51C; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 04/05/2018 – National Healthcare 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $243.0M

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 5.19M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold NHC shares while 30 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.43% more from 6.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). 27,052 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Prudential Fin reported 31,559 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 74,239 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,753 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 204,287 shares. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 0.03% or 3,048 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Coldstream Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). New York-based American Grp Inc has invested 0% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has 3,123 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Denali Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 29,963 shares to 30,492 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercantile Bank Corp (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 26,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G has 3.93 million shares. Penn Cap Management reported 693,418 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Limited Com owns 0.21% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 273,866 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 1,644 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 40,454 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Jvl Limited Liability Corp reported 6.46% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Covington Cap holds 5,233 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 597 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bancshares reported 797,101 shares. Natixis LP reported 348,985 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mason Street Llc reported 210,176 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 76,374 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Canal Insur reported 31,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Utah Retirement holds 74,782 shares.