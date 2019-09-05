Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Wesbanco Bank Cut Its Position in Moog (MOG.A) by $430,000 as Market Value Were Volatile

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 33,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.97. About 40,145 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Paste Magazine: Exclusive: Watch Phantogram Reimagine “Calling All” With Analog Synths at Moog Sound Lab; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 EPS $2.67; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A)

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 6.75 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (TIP) by 4,666 shares to 21,512 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (GLD) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook accumulated 0% or 116 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.09% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company has 50 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma stated it has 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Encompass Capital Advsr Lc has 1.91% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Co (Wy) holds 0.1% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 351,621 shares. Smithfield Tru Company holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 140 shares. Financial Counselors holds 29,788 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 13,700 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,954 shares. Cap Mgmt Associate New York holds 0.56% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 27,400 shares. Geode Management Ltd Com reported 4.10M shares. Old Retail Bank In has 25,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 597 shares.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $50.66 million for 22.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.