Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined; Spitfire Capital Position in Lear (LEA) Has Cut by $931,500 as Market Value Declined

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $114.79. About 282,886 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 6.59 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company reported 77,170 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors owns 22,430 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,186 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 29,853 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cibc World Markets holds 37,379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 262,409 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 621,674 shares. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 56,502 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 0% or 639,859 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.06% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). King Luther Mngmt owns 1.08M shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 161,224 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.