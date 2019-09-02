Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined While Linscomb & Williams Lowered Stake by $520,720

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 6,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 851,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82 million, down from 858,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 5.19M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $50.69M for 22.42 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 174,217 shares to 980,652 shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy Inc.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 18.81 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.