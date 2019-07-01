Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Position by $9.34 Million; Sterling Investment Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered by $1.04 Million

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 5,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 24,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $200.93. About 17.37 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 718,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 7.38M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX)

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $646 activity.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “WPX Energy To Explore Options For Its Permian Water Business – Forbes” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WPX Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Pilgrimâ€™s Pride Corporation (PPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares to 953,559 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.21 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Gam Ag reported 20,845 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 129,015 are held by Stifel Fincl. Invesco Ltd reported 330,468 shares. Nicholas Investment Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 0.34% or 290,812 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 52,569 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company invested in 11,013 shares. 4.74M are owned by Massachusetts Financial Communication Ma. Petrus Tru Com Lta holds 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 13,404 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 79,900 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc invested in 0.03% or 42,909 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 349,309 shares. Sei Company owns 682,599 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 896,494 shares. Cleararc holds 10,149 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.69 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ONB, ZG – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for AAPL – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Nothing To See Here – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: SFET, ICAD, TUFN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, AAPL, HAL – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windsor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,388 shares. Moreover, Portland Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 1.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.26 million shares. Castleark Mngmt stated it has 201,850 shares. Bailard Inc invested in 176,404 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Churchill Management accumulated 65,869 shares or 0.33% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Robecosam Ag owns 12,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Group has invested 3.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Green Square Capital Lc has 4.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 487,892 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segment Wealth Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 41,139 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,133 shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,918 shares to 39,073 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).