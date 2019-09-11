Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding by $9.34 Million; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $261.88 Million

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 669.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 5,287 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.00M, up from 687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.98. About 17.73M shares traded or 30.87% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 718,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 11.43M shares traded or 34.16% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $50.69M for 22.98 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $55.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Gemmer Asset Ltd has 855 shares. Sir Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.31 million shares. 689,322 were accumulated by Prudential Financial Inc. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp invested in 0% or 401,936 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ameritas Prns Inc holds 0.1% or 157,850 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Prtn Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 21,313 shares. Agf Invs has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 0.09% or 797,101 shares. 28,831 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins. 348,985 are owned by Natixis Advsr Lp. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 211,560 shares.

