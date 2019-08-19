Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Price Declined While Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Boosted Its Holding; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Stake in Colgate (CL) Has Lifted by $23.72 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 348,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4.42 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302.64 million, up from 4.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 198,158 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 433,842 shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 330,468 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 486,793 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 8,237 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Meeder Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,566 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited accumulated 925,133 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 351,621 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.04% or 79,900 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 348,477 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bb&T has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 11,147 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 276,538 shares stake. Columbia Pacific Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 40,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 23,621 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 938,604 shares. Intrust State Bank Na invested in 0.07% or 4,204 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru Com has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nomura Asset Comm Ltd accumulated 277,629 shares. Principal Inc holds 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 1.23M shares. Timber Creek Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cordasco Financial Networks reported 900 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Penobscot Mngmt owns 10,850 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 8.72 million shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 18,493 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 375,288 were accumulated by Welch Group Lc. Peninsula Asset Mngmt reported 4,000 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd has 61,262 shares. Personal accumulated 579,478 shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 0.1% or 4,749 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc The (NYSE:WMB) by 101,400 shares to 198,898 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,301 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

