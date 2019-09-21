Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Price Declined While Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Cut by $385,583 Its Position; Ithaka Group Has Lifted Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $415,532

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 75.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 35,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 11,675 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134,000, down from 46,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 9.77M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 793 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 38,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.34 million, up from 37,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 540,687 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,393 shares to 89,916 shares, valued at $26.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Eastern Retail Bank owns 1,055 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation has 39 shares. Wendell David Associates holds 2,705 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cadinha Com Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Susquehanna Grp Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73,004 shares. Bb&T owns 1,891 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 1,150 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 128 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 793 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0.56% or 276,899 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated reported 481 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95 million for 22.94 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma reported 7.50 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jvl Advsr Limited Liability holds 7.12% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 853,302 shares. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 37,440 shares or 0% of the stock. 7.54M were accumulated by Fuller & Thaler Asset. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 1,861 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 0.41% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tctc Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 334,355 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 422,344 shares. Texas-based Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 102,321 were reported by Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 269,386 shares.