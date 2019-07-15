Wpx Energy (WPX) Position Held by Shapiro Capital Management Llc; Agilysys (AGYS) Holder Mak Capital One Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.37M market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 75,350 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 4.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.18 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.62 billion, up from 7.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 7.35 million shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 23 insider sales for $10.02 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH had bought 20,000 shares worth $367,977.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason holds 25,955 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 1,199 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,669 shares. Pnc Gp invested in 397 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 36,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 15,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0% or 36,181 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs owns 398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 451,740 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 199,318 shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 368,029 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 57,344 shares.

