Wpx Energy (WPX) Position Held by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture; Tyvor Capital Has Boosted Its Holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) as Market Value Declined

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 120,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The hedge fund held 343,515 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 223,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.61% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 3.03 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 60 STORES IN U.S. DURING FISCAL YEAR THROUGH NATURAL LEASE EXPIRATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Drops as Shares Fall; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Hollister Sales Rose 19% to $709.2M; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz-Bonadies on Q4 2017 Results — Earnings Call Transcript; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Announced at $25.00/Share by Wedbush; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Ended FY With $424.4M Inventory, Up 6%; 23/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Host Investor Day on April 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : JEFFERIES RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $24 FROM $20; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $23.00/Share From $22.00 by BMO Capital; 23/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 3.86M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr holds 0.01% or 273,146 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) or 5 shares. Parkside Finance Bank stated it has 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). American Intl Gp, a New York-based fund reported 49,858 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 2.89 million shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc has 139,600 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 5,673 shares. Principal Group Inc stated it has 529,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Assocs invested in 3,655 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc accumulated 65,729 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Nomura Asset Communications Ltd holds 0.11% or 426,200 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 11,546 shares to 488,454 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

