Wpx Energy (WPX) Position Held by Agf Investments Inc; Second Curve Capital Maintains Holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY)

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 458,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.23 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 5.85 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.84. About 245,960 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4,439 shares to 145,336 shares, valued at $39.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,778 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).