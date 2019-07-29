Wpx Energy (WPX) Market Valuation Rose While Caymus Capital Partners LP Lowered Position by $9.34 Million; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Boosted Holding in Weibo (WB) by $342,027 as Stock Declined

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corporation (WB) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 5,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,558 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, up from 54,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 1.37 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 718,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 7.77M shares traded or 5.48% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $29.56 million for 35.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

More news for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 11, 2019 is yet another important article.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $55.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Lc has 11,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust stated it has 347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 13,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Research reported 1.45% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Captrust Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated reported 0% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 16,666 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability owns 5,345 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 628,044 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 70,812 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc has 50,434 shares. Magnetar Fincl Llc reported 37,828 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 3.16 million shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 330,468 shares. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,313 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 81,920 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 4,300 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Baillie Gifford reported 0% stake. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 9,500 shares. Oaktree Capital Mgmt Lp owns 528,618 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Financial Services owns 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 196 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Tcw Grp Incorporated reported 10,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bellecapital Intll Limited reported 8,845 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 90,293 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 48,184 shares. Nordea Investment has 62,554 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 303,722 shares.