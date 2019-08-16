Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Decreased Position by $8.54 Million as Market Value Declined; Polaris Venture Management Company Holding in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Lowered by $5.96 Million

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 443,930 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 65.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 656,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 344,079 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 7.67M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 15,097 shares to 420,341 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP accumulated 13,503 shares. Lpl Fin Limited reported 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Mesirow Fin Investment Management reported 586,685 shares. Assets Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Fmr Ltd Llc holds 7.98 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 55,251 shares. Agf Invests America Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 57,086 shares. Westfield Cap Management LP holds 4.13M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 19,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 157,850 shares. Susquehanna Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Sei Invs Communication holds 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 682,599 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% stake. Principal Fincl Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

