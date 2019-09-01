Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Upped Its Stake; Swift Run Capital Management Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Has Cut by $1.90 Million as Stock Declined

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.66 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 5.19 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,044 are owned by First Republic Invest Mngmt. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 797,101 are held by Comerica National Bank. Hap Trading Lc owns 146,034 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 29,853 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 2,186 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 639,859 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Jennison Assoc has 10.54 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fca Corp Tx has 0.12% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 74,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Ci Investments has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 94,580 shares to 251,549 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce reported 43,946 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Comm invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Arosa Cap Mgmt LP invested in 163,653 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Management LP stated it has 0.31% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 666,767 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP reported 0.26% stake. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5.36M shares. Sit Invest Associate, a Minnesota-based fund reported 434,647 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Soros Fund Management Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Meeder Asset has invested 0.6% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Com reported 31,222 shares. Bourgeon Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,963 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 222,105 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

