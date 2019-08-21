Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.25 Million as Stock Value Declined; Franklin Resources Has Lowered Its Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) by $1.11 Million

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 524,312 shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 11,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 14.22 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 billion, down from 14.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.21. About 254,548 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – Novartis: DISPERZ(R) Receives FDA Approval to Treat TSC-associated Partial-Onset Seizures; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Is on a Journey; 16/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyers; 07/05/2018 – Novartis Drug Combination Gets FDA Approval for Thyroid Cancer; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 14/05/2018 – Novartis Trump-Lawyer Payment Subject of Swiss Prosecutor Talks; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Novartis Gets FDA Approval of Tafinlar + Mekinist; 18/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL SANDOZ IN PACT W/ PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP,; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Expanded Indication for Tasigna to Include First- and Second-Line Pediatric Patients 1 Year of Age or Older

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 349,309 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 36.77 million shares. Seabridge Invest holds 180,534 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Raymond James & accumulated 140,897 shares. Moreover, M&T Natl Bank has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 8,237 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 12,044 shares. Amer Gp stated it has 788,365 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc stated it has 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 118,969 shares. 16,007 are held by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 500 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 37,439 shares.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 17.90 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 6,596 shares to 121,306 shares, valued at $38.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 821,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).