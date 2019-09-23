Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Omega Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $8.39 Million as Valuation Declined; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Allsquare Wealth Management Trimmed Holding by $317,566

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 762,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.69 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.01 million, up from 3.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 7.20M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.22 million shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 3,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,769 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has 0.08% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 139,167 are owned by Hartford Mngmt Commerce. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough has invested 0.38% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Peninsula Asset Inc holds 1.16% or 11,875 shares in its portfolio. 10,329 are owned by First Amer National Bank & Trust. Qs Invsts accumulated 0.08% or 51,791 shares. Grp One Trading LP owns 3,975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 100 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,781 shares. Aviva Pcl has 0.31% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). North Carolina-based Stearns Gp has invested 0.2% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Massachusetts Finance Services Ma accumulated 0% or 11,775 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advisors Llc has 3.97% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 269,386 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated reported 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.06% or 101,500 shares. Lmr Llp holds 0.02% or 42,208 shares. Paloma Prns Co accumulated 0.09% or 485,494 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% or 423,989 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). King Luther Management stated it has 1.57 million shares. American Assets Investment Ltd Liability reported 55,000 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh owns 50,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru owns 127 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested 0.06% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 116 are held by Estabrook Capital. Moreover, Van Eck Associate has 0.21% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 3.73M shares.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 100,000 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $57.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.77M shares, and cut its stake in Dupont De Nemours Inc.

