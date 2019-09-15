Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Omega Advisors Boosted Its Holding; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Holding in Amern Tower Class A (AMT) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 762,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.69 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.01M, up from 3.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 6.28M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (AMT) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 18,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74 million, down from 25,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amern Tower Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 170,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 210,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Ellington Financial Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.