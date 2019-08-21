Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Increased Position; Dine Brands Global (DIN) Market Value Declined While Castleark Management Has Increased Its Position

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Wpx Energy (WPX) by 674.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 265,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 304,680 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 39,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Wpx Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 2.55M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 8,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 107,159 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 98,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 164,567 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 65,080 shares to 66,220 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,104 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0.02% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 1,797 shares. Tompkins has 0.02% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Moreover, Waratah Capital Advisors has 2.05% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 212,589 shares. Olstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.39% or 26,000 shares. Tudor Et Al invested 0.05% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). 371,855 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,961 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 32,157 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 6,600 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 6,859 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 16,247 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 14,293 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management owns 3,423 shares.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Del Taco (TACO) Said to Mull Sale – Source – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Hot Restaurant Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” published on November 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call on February 21, 2019 – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Keep the Island Vibes Alive This Month With Applebeeâ€™s $1 Mai Tai – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Prope Tendered (NYSE:BPY) by 626,963 shares to 631,501 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enanta Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 7,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,453 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).