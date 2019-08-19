Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Jvl Advisors Has Upped Stake by $3.54 Million as Valuation Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 5.82 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 6,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 28,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 22,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 5.43M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,317 shares to 193,498 shares, valued at $18.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,258 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

