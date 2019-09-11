Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Jvl Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.54 Million; Verint Sys (VRNT) Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 11.43 million shares traded or 34.16% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 17,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 306,271 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, down from 324,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 821,682 shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 208,833 shares to 227,034 shares, valued at $32.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.