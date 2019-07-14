Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Jefferies Group Upped Stake; Park Presidio Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Market Value Rose

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 78.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 75,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,001 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 7.27M shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 7.80M shares traded or 66.44% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN also sold $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Hein LeLand J sold $2.49M. $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Cap holds 0.03% or 3,159 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 761 shares. Hendershot Invs Incorporated invested in 2.36% or 107,219 shares. City holds 282 shares. Scotia holds 0.01% or 12,805 shares in its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). American National Bank stated it has 13,680 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc reported 13,459 shares. D E Shaw And Comm Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 30,038 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 0.23% or 362,049 shares. 22,986 were accumulated by Green Square Cap Llc. Peoples Corporation holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 41,275 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 21,075 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Limited invested in 1.21% or 24,233 shares.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $68.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.07% or 105,800 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.01% or 20,845 shares. Fca Corporation Tx invested 0.12% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 3.16M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 40,454 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 89,472 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 714 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation holds 0.03% or 26,813 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Lc owns 239,847 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 118,969 shares. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Com holds 92,300 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Co owns 5,345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Investment Management has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

