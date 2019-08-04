Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Daruma Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Capital Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $361,884; Stock Declined

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 97,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 247,766 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 149,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 8.70M shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 339,393 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23M, up from 332,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 27.88M shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 150,355 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.66% or 185,417 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs Incorporated has 1.51% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 216,206 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.7% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Driehaus Mngmt Lc has 5,248 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Ltd Liability Com reported 5,339 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.66% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Country Club Trust Na holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 351,264 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.76% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Karp Mngmt holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 43,504 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 23,281 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0.44% or 13.91 million shares. Legacy Private Trust invested in 114,103 shares. Wills Grp Inc accumulated 85,098 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc has 105,761 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Stock Gets More Value Oriented by the Day – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for INTC – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,791 shares to 92,111 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,944 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Index (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Ptnrs Corp reported 0% stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 29,853 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 533 shares. Amer Intll Gp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 788,365 shares. Systematic Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 344,079 shares. Nicholas Invest Partners LP owns 0.34% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 290,812 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Swiss Bank holds 0.01% or 766,000 shares in its portfolio. Key Group (Cayman) Limited reported 22,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 37,955 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 994,117 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.73 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Mesirow Fincl Invest Management accumulated 586,685 shares or 1.19% of the stock. D E Shaw & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 11,100 shares.