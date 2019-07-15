Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Position; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Regentatlantic Capital Has Lowered Stake

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 718,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 7.22 million shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 8,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,836 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75 million, down from 70,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $307.31. About 1.01 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 528,661 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And Inc. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 248 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 692,408 shares. The New Jersey-based Fincl Architects has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Jvl Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 1.91M shares for 6.46% of their portfolio. New York-based Daruma Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.37% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Agf Invests stated it has 0.29% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 29,853 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 0.54% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). New York-based American Int Grp Incorporated has invested 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 597 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.59 million shares.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Forbes.com published: “WPX Energy To Explore Options For Its Permian Water Business – Forbes” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WPX Energy Announces Second Midstream Monetization in 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Says Energy Stocks Are Historically Cheap With Huge Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.23M for 26.80 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $55.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 377,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 24, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “David Stonehouse Shows Investors How to Hedge Their Bets – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Dow Crosses 27,000 for First Time Ever – Schaeffers Research” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,539 shares to 52,061 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).