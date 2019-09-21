Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Castleark Management Has Decreased Position; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Increased Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Position by $6.80 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44 million, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 471,517 shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 61.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 349,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 222,030 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, down from 571,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 9.77M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 535,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Capital Mgmt Assoc Ny holds 0.42% or 22,650 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 45,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 669,705 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 2.22 million were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt has invested 0.2% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Creative Planning stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.12% stake. Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 135,376 are owned by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 38,813 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.17M shares.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95M for 22.94 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More important recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “WPX Energy Commences Tender Offers for Senior Notes due 2022 and 2023 – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Delivering Alpha 2019: What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13,808 shares to 47,222 shares, valued at $16.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Midstream Partners L by 76,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 3.18 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 35,843 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 0% or 20,225 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc holds 2,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 584,332 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 70 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,265 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7,976 shares. 694,696 were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Pinnacle Limited accumulated 171,985 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 35,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 389,700 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 505,371 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 16,946 shares. Alpine Associate Mngmt reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).