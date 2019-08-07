Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Beaconlight Capital Lowered Position; Nike (NKE) Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 29,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 909,532 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59 million, up from 880,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 5.36 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 633,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 17.71 million shares traded or 118.37% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 88,576 shares to 227,031 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WPX Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested in 0.01% or 508,926 shares. Perkins Coie Commerce holds 0.06% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 9,638 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Broadview, Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Goodhaven Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 820,571 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). First Personal Fincl Service owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 268 shares. Selz Cap Ltd invested in 3.5% or 1.40M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Cna Fincl reported 186,500 shares stake. 349,309 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 597 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp reported 1,500 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Saturna owns 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 32,183 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,926 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,532 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 103,421 shares. Hilltop accumulated 2,448 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 2,715 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Roundview Capital accumulated 51,796 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited Com holds 0.09% or 6,818 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust Communications accumulated 19,196 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De owns 1.32M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 2.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 1.69% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amer Century Cos stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).