Wpx Energy (Put) (WPX) Stake Boosted by Hap Trading Llc; Walmart Stores Com (WMT) Share Price Rose While Meyer Handelman Co Cut Its Stake

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Put) (WPX) by 1263.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 387,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, up from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 7.70M shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (WMT) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, down from 281,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Walmart Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 20/03/2018 – The companies announce at ShopTalk that a pilot test has been successful in driving more traffic to Walmart and reducing logistics challenges; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 27/04/2018 – RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS AN INCREDIBLY STRONG GROWING APPAREL BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Got a Lot More Than $10 Billion From Its Asda Investment; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS HOME-DELIVERY FEE COULD `PROBABLY’ BE REDUCED; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $22.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.35 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

