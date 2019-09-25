WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

This is a contrast between WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.85 N/A 0.48 21.84 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights WPX Energy Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows WPX Energy Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1%

Risk & Volatility

WPX Energy Inc.’s 2.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 124.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s 90.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

WPX Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

WPX Energy Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WPX Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.09% and an $15.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WPX Energy Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 11.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. was less bearish than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors WPX Energy Inc. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.