WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Since WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.83 N/A 0.48 21.84 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.30 N/A -0.24 0.00

Demonstrates WPX Energy Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Volatility & Risk

WPX Energy Inc. has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 0.12 beta and it is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WPX Energy Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, U.S. Energy Corp. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for WPX Energy Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

WPX Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $16.33, while its potential upside is 60.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.7% of WPX Energy Inc. shares and 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than U.S. Energy Corp.

Summary

WPX Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors U.S. Energy Corp.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.