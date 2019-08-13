WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Both WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.83 N/A 0.48 21.84 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.10 N/A 10.90 1.89

In table 1 we can see WPX Energy Inc. and Talos Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Talos Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to WPX Energy Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. WPX Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Talos Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WPX Energy Inc. and Talos Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for WPX Energy Inc. and Talos Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WPX Energy Inc. has a 64.87% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16.8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WPX Energy Inc. and Talos Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 99.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Talos Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Talos Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats WPX Energy Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.