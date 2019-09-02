WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.91 N/A 0.48 21.84 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 9.62 N/A 0.55 9.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WPX Energy Inc. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust. Permian Basin Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to WPX Energy Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. WPX Energy Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715%

Risk and Volatility

WPX Energy Inc.’s 2.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 124.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Permian Basin Royalty Trust on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for WPX Energy Inc. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

WPX Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.41% and an $15 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WPX Energy Inc. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 10.6%. 0.9% are WPX Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. was less bearish than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors WPX Energy Inc. beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.