WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 2.08 N/A 0.48 26.86 ConocoPhillips 64 1.86 N/A 6.18 10.05

In table 1 we can see WPX Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ConocoPhillips appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WPX Energy Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. WPX Energy Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ConocoPhillips, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us WPX Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.34 beta means WPX Energy Inc.’s volatility is 134.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, ConocoPhillips has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of WPX Energy Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for WPX Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00

WPX Energy Inc. has a 50.99% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17.5. Competitively the average price target of ConocoPhillips is $80.75, which is potential 29.72% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that WPX Energy Inc. seems more appealing than ConocoPhillips.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WPX Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 76% respectively. 0.9% are WPX Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.09% are ConocoPhillips’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. 2.39% -11.45% 0.78% -17.37% -29.91% 13.13% ConocoPhillips 0.99% -6.48% -8.47% -7.03% -10.85% -0.5%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. had bullish trend while ConocoPhillips had bearish trend.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats on 8 of the 12 factors WPX Energy Inc.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.