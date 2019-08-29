WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.96 N/A 0.48 21.84 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.51 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights WPX Energy Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WPX Energy Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for WPX Energy Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.5 is WPX Energy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 42.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of WPX Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are WPX Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Summary

WPX Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.