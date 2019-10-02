WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

This is a contrast between WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 11 0.19 417.61M 0.48 21.84 Approach Resources Inc. N/A -0.09 41.78M -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights WPX Energy Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 3,913,870,665.42% 5.3% 2.6% Approach Resources Inc. 23,172,490,293.95% -5% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.24 beta indicates that WPX Energy Inc. is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Approach Resources Inc. has beta of 3.07 which is 207.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of WPX Energy Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Approach Resources Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. WPX Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for WPX Energy Inc. and Approach Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Approach Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.5 is WPX Energy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 55.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.7% of WPX Energy Inc. shares and 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares. About 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

WPX Energy Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Approach Resources Inc.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.