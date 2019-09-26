WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Reaches $10.28 After 8.00% Down Move; Hawk Ridge Management Has Lowered By $5.08 Million Its Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Holding

The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 1.46 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland TodayThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $4.28 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $9.46 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WPX worth $342.32M less.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) stake by 34.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 241,860 shares as Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC)’s stock declined 1.62%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 455,882 shares with $9.76 million value, down from 697,742 last quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons S A now has $964.60M valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 17,775 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $28.30 million for 8.52 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95 million for 21.42 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.28 billion. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. It has a 7.2 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

