WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Reaches $10.28 After 6.00% Down Move; Integre Asset Management Upped Electronic Arts (EA) Holding

The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 2.65M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLNThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $4.34 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $9.66 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WPX worth $260.52 million less.

Integre Asset Management Llc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 15.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc acquired 3,550 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 26,388 shares with $2.68M value, up from 22,838 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $93.29. About 865,685 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $50.68 million for 21.42 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX Energy, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Inv Group Ltd Partnership holds 1.98 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 8.01M shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 81,658 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability invested in 18,206 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 273,866 were reported by Art Advsrs Limited Liability. Fmr owns 7.98 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 50,434 shares. Petrus Co Lta owns 13,404 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Peconic Limited invested in 6.00 million shares. 528,661 were reported by Oppenheimer And. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 692,408 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw reported 0% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WPX Energy has $17 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 45.91% above currents $10.28 stock price. WPX Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $17 target. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Imperial Capital.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. It has a 7.2 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 133,933 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 7,600 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 160 shares. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.13% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 71,503 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 20,420 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has 4,016 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aurora Inv Counsel has 27,243 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank & Tru Communications holds 19,512 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 835,921 shares. Washington Bancshares accumulated 0.02% or 1,139 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 5,165 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Victory Capital Management invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 6,049 shares to 11,424 valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWV) stake by 7,887 shares and now owns 3,570 shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 14.12% above currents $93.29 stock price. Electronic Arts had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. M Partners downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 4. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, May 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12000 target. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Bank of America maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $10200 target.