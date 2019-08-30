WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.93 N/A 0.48 21.84 Western Gas Equity Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 1.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see WPX Energy Inc. and Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

WPX Energy Inc. and Western Gas Equity Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of WPX Energy Inc. is $15.5, with potential upside of 42.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WPX Energy Inc. and Western Gas Equity Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 23.18% respectively. About 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Western Gas Equity Partners LP has 77.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

WPX Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Western Gas Equity Partners LP.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.