WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 2.01 N/A 0.48 26.86 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 14.47 N/A 2.00 15.97

Table 1 demonstrates WPX Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Viper Energy Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to WPX Energy Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. WPX Energy Inc. is currently more expensive than Viper Energy Partners LP, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Volatility & Risk

WPX Energy Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.34 beta. In other hand, Viper Energy Partners LP has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of WPX Energy Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Viper Energy Partners LP is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Viper Energy Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

WPX Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 6 3.00

WPX Energy Inc. has an average price target of $17.5, and a 56.11% upside potential. Competitively Viper Energy Partners LP has an average price target of $43, with potential upside of 39.29%. The results provided earlier shows that WPX Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Viper Energy Partners LP, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.9% of WPX Energy Inc. shares and 67.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. 2.39% -11.45% 0.78% -17.37% -29.91% 13.13% Viper Energy Partners LP -1.24% -5.9% -6.94% 0.35% 7.7% 22.5%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats on 10 of the 12 factors WPX Energy Inc.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.