WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Comparison side by side

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.92 N/A 0.48 21.84 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.52 N/A 0.50 12.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of WPX Energy Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WPX Energy Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. WPX Energy Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WPX Energy Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4%

Risk and Volatility

WPX Energy Inc. has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

WPX Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evolution Petroleum Corporation are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Evolution Petroleum Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for WPX Energy Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

WPX Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.24% and an $15 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WPX Energy Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 75.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. was less bearish than Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.