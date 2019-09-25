WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) Comparison side by side

Since WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.86 N/A 0.48 21.84 Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WPX Energy Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

WPX Energy Inc. has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Baytex Energy Corp. has beta of 2.53 which is 153.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of WPX Energy Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Baytex Energy Corp. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Baytex Energy Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for WPX Energy Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of WPX Energy Inc. is $15.5, with potential upside of 45.81%. Meanwhile, Baytex Energy Corp.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 109.58%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Baytex Energy Corp. is looking more favorable than WPX Energy Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of WPX Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.7% of Baytex Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. was less bearish than Baytex Energy Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors WPX Energy Inc. beats Baytex Energy Corp.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.