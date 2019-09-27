WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Analysts See $0.12 EPS; Retrophin (RTRX) Shorts Decreased By 7.39%

Analysts expect WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 71.43% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. WPX’s profit would be $49.95 million giving it 21.79 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, WPX Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 2.33M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) had a decrease of 7.39% in short interest. RTRX’s SI was 4.22M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.39% from 4.55M shares previously. With 416,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)’s short sellers to cover RTRX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 141,025 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold WPX Energy, Inc. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Advsrs Limited Com has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.58 million shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 7.50M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 56,227 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mgmt L P has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 53,816 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 782,300 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Columbia Pacific Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.26% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 6,747 shares. Moreover, Jennison Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 10.61M shares. Agf Invs Inc accumulated 0.23% or 1.65 million shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Beaconlight Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1.60 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc owns 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 20,893 shares. Caymus Capital Prtnrs Lp has invested 1.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. It has a 7.33 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Among 4 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WPX Energy has $17 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 48.18% above currents $10.46 stock price. WPX Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $1400 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold Retrophin, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 50,145 shares. Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 3.81 million are owned by Consonance Mngmt Lp. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 159,613 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 0% or 17,172 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested in 4,502 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fosun owns 56,837 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0% or 40 shares. The New York-based Amer Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Millennium Management Limited accumulated 2.02M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Glenmede Na owns 94 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,698 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Shell Asset Management Com holds 7,268 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.15M shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 66,306 shares.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. The company has market cap of $518.03 million. The Company’s marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc , a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis.