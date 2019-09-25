Wpx Energy Com (WPX) Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Raised Position; Timber Creek Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) by $2.40 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 218,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 675 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8,000, down from 219,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 1.92M shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 03/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Egyptian Electricity Holding to raise $700 mln loan with HSBC and Credit Suisse; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Carlyle said to poach Credit Suisse’s top Indonesia dealmaker – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Credit Suisse CEO Thiam on Earnings, New Asset Growth (Video); 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Credit Suisse (Schweiz) ‘A/A-1’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 150 FROM SFR 140; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 22/03/2018 – Chinese consumers are increasingly preferring to buy domestic: Credit Suisse; 15/05/2018 – NOVOZYMES NZYMb.CO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 350 FROM DKK 340; 15/03/2018 – CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS CDLT.Sl : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO S$1.84 FROM S$1.70; RATING OUTPERFORM

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com (WPX) by 260.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 38,347 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, up from 10,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 1.20M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,413 shares to 173,111 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 21,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,256 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc. (NYSE:TDG).

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WPX Energy Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Delivering Alpha 2019: What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WPX Energy Announces Early Results, Early Settlement and Upsize of Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.