Wpx Energy Com (WPX) Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Decreased Position by $4.30 Million; Alleghany Del (Y) Shareholder Central Securities Has Cut Its Position by $2.72 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com (WPX) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 390,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 636,394 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 9.34M shares traded or 2.66% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22M, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $13.6 during the last trading session, reaching $783.78. About 29,948 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 6,800 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 98,775 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 37 were reported by Huntington Bancorp. Zacks Management has 3,821 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lagoda Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 6,053 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking owns 24,432 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Grp Llp accumulated 0% or 731 shares. 50,560 were accumulated by Rothschild And Co Asset Mgmt Us. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.13% or 16,601 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 14,016 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $655.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 20 shares to 30 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99 million for 28.56 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8,836 shares to 12,111 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) by 13,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Vera Bradley Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRA).

