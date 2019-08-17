WPP plc (WPP) At $58.02 Forms Top; The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

WPP plc (WPP) formed multiple top with $59.76 target or 3.00% above today’s $58.02 share price. WPP plc (WPP) has $14.60B valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 153,761 shares traded. WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has declined 24.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WPP News: 04/04/2018 – WPP shaken by Sorrell allegation; 16/04/2018 – The exit of WPP founder Martin Sorrell leaves the world’s biggest advertising company rudderless at a time of intense industry change; 15/04/2018 – Sorrell free to compete with WPP after exit; 16/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: WPP CEO Martin Sorrell Resigns; 11/05/2018 – Ex-AOL chief in running to succeed Sorrell at WPP; 17/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: WPP to hire executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to identify permanent successor to Sir; 15/04/2018 – Campaign: Read and Scott will split duties as WPP joint chief operating officers; 13/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: WPP’s Sorrell to attend board meeting as investigation continues: source LONDON (Reuters) – WPP Chief; 09/05/2018 – WPP NAMED BP PARTNER FOR CORP, FUELS, CASTROL GLOBAL OPS; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-WPP co-chief says focus will be on growth, not break-up- FT

Among 4 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $41 lowest target. $49’s average target is 3.75% above currents $47.23 stock price. Blackstone Group had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BX in report on Friday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. See The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $45 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40 New Target: $45 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $56.45 billion. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It has a 32.59 P/E ratio. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold The Blackstone Group Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 436,951 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 16,393 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cutler Capital Limited Com has 0.54% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 37,100 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc owns 30,451 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com owns 46,134 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Dallas has 20,963 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited has 0.12% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 14,383 shares. Glenmede Com Na owns 36,073 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division stated it has 62,455 shares. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0.12% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Advisory stated it has 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Paw reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Personal Fincl Svcs owns 8,070 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 3.30% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.70 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China’s sovereign wealth fund sells stake in Blackstone; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF U.S. TREAS; 16/04/2018 – In contrast, BlackRock’s original parent company, Blackstone, oversees $434 billion; 04/05/2018 – CIRSA MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON PROPOSED BLACKSTONE PURCHASE; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S JON GRAY COMMENTS AT DEUTSCHE BANK FIN SERV CONF; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAYS GENDER MEAN HOURLY PAY GAP IN 2017 IS 30%; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Agree to $4.8 Billion LaSalle Hotel Deal; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy Gramercy Property in $7.6 billion deal; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – TO DEMERGE AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENT AND ENTER A$508M TRANSACTION WITH BLACKSTONE FOR VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG:BLACKSTONE ACQUIRED PASSIVE, MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST